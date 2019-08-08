Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

As Biotechnology companies, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 540.84 N/A -1.50 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1267.52 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 5.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.