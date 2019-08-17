Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

We are comparing Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.55 N/A -1.50 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.