Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

We are comparing Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|571.55
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.