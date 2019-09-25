Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 623.17 N/A -1.50 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and has 19.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 93.31% upside potential and an average target price of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 71.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.