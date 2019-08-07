Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 540.84 N/A -1.50 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orchard Therapeutics plc and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $53.5, with potential upside of 25.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 39.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.