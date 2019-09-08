Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 774.67 N/A -1.50 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.37 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orchard Therapeutics plc and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 40.55% for Orchard Therapeutics plc with average price target of $23.5. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 388.26% and its average price target is $10.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Orchard Therapeutics plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.