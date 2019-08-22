Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|584.42
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|6.99
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
