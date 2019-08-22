Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 584.42 N/A -1.50 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.99 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.