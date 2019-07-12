Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 563.25 N/A -2.68 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.84 N/A -2.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 569.98% and its consensus target price is $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.