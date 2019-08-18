Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.55 N/A -1.50 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.21 N/A -5.34 0.00

Demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Dermira Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Orchard Therapeutics plc and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Dermira Inc. has 7.1 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average price target of Dermira Inc. is $18.88, which is potential 129.40% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.