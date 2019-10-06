Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orchard Therapeutics plc and DBV Technologies S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orchard Therapeutics plc and DBV Technologies S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 485,724,331.93% 0% 0% DBV Technologies S.A. 401,508,620.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 116.67% and an $26 average price target. Competitively DBV Technologies S.A. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 57.13%. Based on the results given earlier, Orchard Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 7 of the 8 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.