Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 692.20 N/A -1.50 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cronos Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 74.03% and an $26 consensus price target. Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 consensus price target and a 91.93% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cronos Group Inc. looks more robust than Orchard Therapeutics plc as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.