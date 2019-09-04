Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 676.45 N/A -1.50 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orchard Therapeutics plc and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 21.5 Current Ratio and a 21.5 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Orchard Therapeutics plc and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.08% for Orchard Therapeutics plc with average target price of $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.