Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 554.12 N/A -2.68 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 30.94 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Orchard Therapeutics plc and BeiGene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and BeiGene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 88.5%. Comparatively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has 24.35% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.