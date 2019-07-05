Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|554.12
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|30.94
|N/A
|-11.97
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Orchard Therapeutics plc and BeiGene Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Liquidity
Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Orchard Therapeutics plc and BeiGene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 88.5%. Comparatively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|13.57%
|3.84%
|-1.46%
|10.06%
|-28.65%
|-4.86%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has 24.35% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.