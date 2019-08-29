Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 671.82 N/A -1.50 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orchard Therapeutics plc and Affimed N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Its rival Affimed N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Orchard Therapeutics plc and Affimed N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Affimed N.V. is $8, which is potential 183.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. Comparatively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has weaker performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Affimed N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.