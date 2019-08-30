Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Reaches $14.77 After 8.00% Up Move; Boston Partners Cut Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position

Boston Partners decreased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 4.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 8,095 shares as White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The Boston Partners holds 167,252 shares with $154.79M value, down from 175,347 last quarter. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd now has $3.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1054. About 8,746 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP

The stock of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 106,371 shares traded. Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.42 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $15.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ORTX worth $113.60 million more.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency .

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity. 500 shares were bought by Tanner David Allen, worth $459,223 on Tuesday, March 26.

Boston Partners increased Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) stake by 161,692 shares to 6.39 million valued at $46.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) stake by 5,959 shares and now owns 26,681 shares. Origin Bancorp Inc was raised too.

