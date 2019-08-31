Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 685.72 N/A -1.50 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Vical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 33.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Vical Incorporated

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.