Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 685.72 N/A -1.50 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.81 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a 2,015.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.