Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|685.72
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.81
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Liquidity
Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Orchard Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a 2,015.38% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
