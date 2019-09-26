Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparing side by side

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 623.17 N/A -1.50 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.43 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Morphic Holding Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 93.31% for Orchard Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $26. Competitively Morphic Holding Inc. has an average target price of $32, with potential upside of 70.85%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Orchard Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.