Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 555.36 N/A -1.50 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 967.20 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orchard Therapeutics plc and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 36.6% respectively. Competitively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.