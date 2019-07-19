Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparing side by side

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|574.87
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1186.59
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Orchard Therapeutics plc and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-767.8%
|-96.9%
Liquidity
Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|-11.95%
|-12.79%
|-13.61%
|-17.5%
|69.67%
|53.9%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
