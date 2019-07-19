Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparing side by side

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 574.87 N/A -2.68 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1186.59 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orchard Therapeutics plc and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.