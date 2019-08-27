Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Contrasting side by side

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 573.63 N/A -1.50 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.76 N/A -1.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $33, with potential upside of 112.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.