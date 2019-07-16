Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Comparison side by side

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 585.04 N/A -2.68 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.32% of Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Immutep Limited.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 5 factors Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.