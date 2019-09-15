Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 696.37 N/A -1.50 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Orchard Therapeutics plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 56.35% at a $23.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.