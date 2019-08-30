Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 680.16 N/A -1.50 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 161.02 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 24.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.