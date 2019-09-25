Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Contrasting side by side

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 645.41 N/A -1.50 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orchard Therapeutics plc and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 86.65% and an $26 consensus target price. On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s potential upside is 74.14% and its consensus target price is $78.17. The data provided earlier shows that Orchard Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 80.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.