Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 540.84 N/A -1.50 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average price target is $7.4, while its potential upside is 95.77%.

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.