Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 696.37 N/A -1.50 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orchard Therapeutics plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 56.35% at a $23.5 consensus price target. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 408.47% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 54.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.