Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparison side by side

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 479,986,101.46% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 132,952,924.39% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, with potential upside of 117.57%. On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 134.49% and its average price target is $15.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Orchard Therapeutics plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.