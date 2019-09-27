Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparison side by side

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|14
|0.00
|69.07M
|-1.50
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|7
|0.00
|9.32M
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|479,986,101.46%
|0%
|0%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|132,952,924.39%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
Liquidity
Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The average price target of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, with potential upside of 117.57%. On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 134.49% and its average price target is $15.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Orchard Therapeutics plc as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.
