Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.14 N/A -1.50 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Orchard Therapeutics plc and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.33 average price target and a 61.81% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.