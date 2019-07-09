Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 564.50 N/A -2.68 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,118.84% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.