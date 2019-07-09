Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|564.50
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.45
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.1%
|-59.2%
Liquidity
7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,118.84% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|16.33%
|-12.58%
|-7.56%
|-9.63%
|22.47%
|11.88%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
