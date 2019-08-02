Orca Gold Inc. (ORG) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Sentiment Is 1.22

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 237 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 194 sold and decreased their positions in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The funds in our database reported: 116.69 million shares, up from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Quest Diagnostics Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 156 Increased: 165 New Position: 72.

Analysts expect Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Orca Gold Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.36. About 13,200 shares traded. Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 238,567 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.49 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Wall Street Dishes Out “Sell” Ratings on Healthcare Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The Lyme Wars: Major Organizations Aren’t Playing Nicely Together – Forbes” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for 940,802 shares. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi owns 4.20 million shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 2.41% invested in the company for 62,198 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Advantage Inc. has invested 1.94% in the stock. Stellar Capital Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 31,235 shares.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.64M for 14.55 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shareholders Are Down 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Investors Who Bought Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 78% – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Kalytera Therapeutics’s (CVE:KLY) Share Price Down A Painful 75%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) was released by: Theatlantic.com and their article: “Trump Shut Programs to Counter Violent Extremism – The Atlantic” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Orca Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company has market cap of $75.95 million. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. It currently has negative earnings.