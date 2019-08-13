Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Share Value Were Volatile While Tig Advisors Lifted Holding by $82.75 Million; Next Century Growth Investors Has Lifted Veracyte (VCYT) Position by $4.79 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43 million, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL RELATED TO PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH 1Q REV. $250.6M, EST. $242.8M; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 191,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 726,554 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18M, up from 534,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 270,411 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 37,476 shares to 126,887 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,644 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Company has 2.43% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 726,554 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 578 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 926,299 shares. Invesco holds 595,351 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc stated it has 0.03% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Blair William And Communications Il has 15,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc owns 8,200 shares. 196,593 were accumulated by Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Com. Oberweis Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). American Intll Group reported 18,042 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Millrace Asset Grp invested in 2.81% or 133,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 18,805 shares for 0% of their portfolio.