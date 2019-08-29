Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Holding Upped by Tig Advisors Llc; As T J X Cos (TJX) Share Value Rose, Chartist Lowered Its Holding by $1.60 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43M, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 08/05/2018 – Orbotech 1Q Adj EPS 83c; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in Orbotech; 08/03/2018 – ORBOTECH DECLINES TO COMMENT ON MARKER REPORT ON POTENTIAL SALE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Orbotech; 08/03/2018 – Top shareholders in talks to sell control of Orbotech -report; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.38 million, down from 5,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 5.50M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,552 shares to 3,978 shares, valued at $441.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW).