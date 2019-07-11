Orbimed Advisors Upped Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $18.33 Million as Market Value Rose; First Hawaiian Bank Increased Its Holding in Sherwin (SHW) as Stock Value Declined

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 76.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 1,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,511 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 1,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $457.54. About 442,554 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 195% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.83 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 2.05 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Inc/The (BNDX) by 6,064 shares to 33,896 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,570 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Advisors Lp (FEX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Board Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on June 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ask Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Investment Advsr owns 640 shares. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.62% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.18% stake. Stock Yards Bank And Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,447 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Farmers And Merchants Inc invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 2,850 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,117 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 7,225 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc owns 4,249 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Raymond James Serv invested in 0.05% or 26,692 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 367,435 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.04% or 2,383 shares. 1,186 are held by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 748 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bristol-Meyers Squibb News: Why BMY Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Celgene’s Investors Do With Everything Bristol-Meyer Squibb Is Giving Them? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks So Far This Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Mgmt holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 179,700 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited invested in 3,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 5,590 are owned by Global Endowment Mngmt L P. Illinois-based Duff And Phelps Investment Co has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Community Savings Bank Na has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Communication Of Oklahoma reported 16,260 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 104,695 shares. The California-based Neumann Cap Ltd has invested 0.38% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.44% or 306,913 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Commercial Bank invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership has invested 2.89% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pggm Invests reported 159,679 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Qci Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,133 are owned by Pinnacle Fincl Prtn.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Call) by 4.66M shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 316,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,300 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).