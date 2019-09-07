Orbimed Advisors Trimmed Recro Pharma (REPH) Holding by $319,290 as Shares Rose; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Avenir Cut Its Position by $688,500

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 34,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 779,761 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, down from 814,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 59.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 43,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 107,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 114,470 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares to 448,297 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energy Income Ptnrs Lc reported 5.62% stake. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2.52 million shares. Dearborn Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,023 shares. City owns 1,417 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset holds 138,598 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.58% or 112,888 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 495,000 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 367,739 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 291,200 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.88% or 526,206 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 179,353 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pnc Financial stated it has 280,652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bar Harbor Ser holds 322,742 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Advisors Lc accumulated 92,693 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21M for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 90.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 140,400 shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $92.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 195,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Group stated it has 11,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 1,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 103,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 404,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 15,100 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Lp reported 0.08% stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 560 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com holds 1,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 243,782 shares. Advisory Services Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 555 shares. Newtyn Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.11M shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).