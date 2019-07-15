Orbimed Advisors Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; Td Ameritrade Hldg (Put) (AMTD) Holder Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Stake

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (AMTD) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 1.99 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE UNIT ENTERED $850M SR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 214,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.20M, down from 222,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $298.2. About 837,361 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $536.71M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.30% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc by 429,586 shares to 546,005 shares, valued at $18.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baycom Corp by 147,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank7 Corp.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.33M for 16.21 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 195,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $27.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 195,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BMRN).

