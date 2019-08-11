Orbimed Advisors Stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Has Boosted by $7.08 Million; Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 895,803 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.21M, up from 888,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 544,300 shares as the company's stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.13 million market cap company. It closed at $8.54 lastly. It is down 32.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "ProQR up 13% ahead of QR-421a presentation – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2019

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 252,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 286,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,300 shares, and cut its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Going Into Earnings, Will Procter & Gamble Stock Move Higher? – Investorplace.com" on April 18, 2019

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $245.39 million activity. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.