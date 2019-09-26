Orbimed Advisors Raised Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $312,000; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $689,700; Market Valuation Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 23,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 841,971 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 215,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.55M, up from 214,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $284.6. About 54,225 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 175,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 101,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BMRN).

