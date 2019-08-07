Orbimed Advisors Lowered Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake by $7.95 Million; As Pretium Res (PVG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sprott Cut Its Position by $5.33 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 331,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 7,129 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 31.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 533,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 37,132 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 527,020 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM).

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why These Gold Stocks Are Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pretium: The Sell-Off Is No Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Mining.com published: “Brucejack, Silvertip among British Columbia’s biggest recent successes – MINING.com” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pretivm’s Board of Directors Appoints Robin Bienenstock as Director – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch As Gold Preps To Takeoff – Yahoo Finance Australia” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs reported 1.04M shares. Clean Yield Group owns 16,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 17,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 14,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital reported 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Vanguard Group reported 4.43 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 0% or 270,576 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 1.09 million shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 600,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc owns 25,377 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,765 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group invested in 0.01% or 638,360 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.07% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 1.30M shares. Citigroup holds 28,900 shares.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.68 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Biotech Stocks to Watch Through the 2nd Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Final Deadline:(HRTX) Heron Therapeutics, Inc. – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Box, Beazer Homes, and Cloudera and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 167,000 shares to 615,400 shares, valued at $49.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).