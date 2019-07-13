Orbimed Advisors Lifted Mylan N V (MYL) Position By $24.52 Million; Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Shorts Raised By 13.69%

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 21.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 875,600 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 35.84%. The Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 4.86M shares with $137.78M value, up from 3.99 million last quarter. Mylan N V now has $9.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 2.94 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) had an increase of 13.69% in short interest. ATOS’s SI was 543,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.69% from 478,400 shares previously. With 1.15 million avg volume, 1 days are for Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s short sellers to cover ATOS’s short positions. The SI to Atossa Genetics Inc’s float is 10.55%. The stock decreased 6.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 315,350 shares traded. Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has declined 36.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATOS News: 27/04/2018 – INTRACOASTAL CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATOSSA GENETICS INC, AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics Receives Positive Interim Review from Independent Safety Committee in Phase 1 Topical Endoxifen Dose Escalation; 08/03/2018 Atossa Genetics Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update; 24/04/2018 – ATOSSA GENETICS – INDEPENDENT SAFETY COMMITTEE REVIEWED BLINDED DATA FROM FIRST GROUP IN STUDY, CONCLUDED STUDY MAY ADVANCE TO NEXT DOSING LEVEL; 24/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics Receives Positive Interim Review from Independent Safety Committee in Phase 1 Topical Endoxifen Dose Escalation Study in Men; 23/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics lnforms Stockholders of Key Dates and Terms Related to Announced Rights Offering; 23/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics Informs Stockholders of Key Dates and Terms Related to Announced Rights Offering

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.34 million. The firm is conducting a Phase II clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in-situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen for post-breast cancer and preventative therapy, as well as a potential therapy for breast density and other breast health conditions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as makes and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 91 shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 115,438 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Mylan had 18 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.