Orbimed Advisors Lifted Its Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Holding by $7.08 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Needham Investment Management Decreased Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $486,000 as Share Value Declined

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 544,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 53,386 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 83,547 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ProQR Announces Publication in Nature Medicine of QR-110 Data for Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis 10 – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ProQR Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 and Provides Business Update – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ProQR Doses First Patient in Phase 2/3 ILLUMINATE Trial of Sepofarsen for LCA10 – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ProQR nominates Bart Filius, COO and CFO at Galapagos and Theresa Heggie, Head of CEMEA at Alnylam for its Supervisory Board – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (NASDAQ:PRQR) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp by 602,532 shares to 222,017 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 718,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 88,500 shares to 282,300 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 27,369 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 2,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 14,033 are held by 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Principal Fincl Inc reported 492,103 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 28,936 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 29,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pier Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1.23% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 433,603 were accumulated by Invesco. Moreover, Piedmont Inv has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 10,195 shares. American Interest reported 29,514 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 25,200 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 307 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.02% or 15,203 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.66 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) and Encourages Omnicell Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Omnicell (OMCL) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.