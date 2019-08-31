Orbimed Advisors Increased Stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by $7.08 Million as Share Price Declined; As Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Share Value Rose, Mak Capital One Has Upped Stake

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 544,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 220,844 shares traded or 29.20% up from the average. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $609.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 324,862 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion

