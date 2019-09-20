Orbimed Advisors Increased Stake in Dexcom (DXCM) as Market Value Rose; Whirlpool (WHR) Market Value Rose While Community Financial Services Group Boosted Its Stake

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 89.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 124,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 262,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.39 million, up from 138,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $154.99. About 404,827 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 522,045 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire

