Orbimed Advisors Increased Position in Amarin Plc (AMRN) as Share Value Declined; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lifted Its The Navigators Group (NAVG) Holding

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 477.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 386,600 shares as the company's stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 467,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, up from 81,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 7.95M shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Navigators Group Inc. (NAVG) by 200.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 482,410 shares as the company's stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 723,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.55M, up from 241,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in The Navigators Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 7,982 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 447 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com reported 280,066 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 79,200 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Glazer Lc reported 72,550 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 41,899 shares. 15,792 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Northern has 727,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Diversified Trust holds 0.02% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) or 4,509 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 644 shares. 17,760 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,510 shares to 30,425 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,961 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc..

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 141,200 shares to 787,300 shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 90,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $439,525 activity. The insider Kalb Michael Wayne sold $439,525. $745,468 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares were sold by Kennedy Joseph T.