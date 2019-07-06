Orbimed Advisors Increased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding; PURADYN FILTER TECHNOLOGIES (PFTI) Shorts Down By 89.74%

PURADYN FILTER TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:PFTI) had a decrease of 89.74% in short interest. PFTI’s SI was 2,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 89.74% from 19,500 shares previously. With 7,900 avg volume, 0 days are for PURADYN FILTER TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:PFTI)’s short sellers to cover PFTI’s short positions. The stock increased 45.38% or $0.0118 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0378. About 11,000 shares traded. Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 37.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 167,000 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 615,400 shares with $49.20 million value, up from 448,400 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $149.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 2.00 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.61 million. The firm offers its products under the Puradyn trademark. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Puradyn systems clean oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and evaporation process.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Stratton John G bought $249,875. The insider Contreras Jaime sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42M.

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased Wright Med Group N V stake by 718,100 shares to 4.19M valued at $131.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wright Med Group N V (Call) stake by 4.66M shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Inspire Med Sys Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, March 14. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $86 target. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.

