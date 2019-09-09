Orbimed Advisors Increased Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $5.66 Million; Share Price Rose; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $396,768 as Stock Price Rose

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 18.44M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 325,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.33 million, up from 305,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $250.52. About 822,083 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 195,567 are held by Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd has 0.41% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Court Place Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 20,267 shares. Haverford Trust holds 164,505 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability reported 11.09M shares. 504,660 are owned by Rothschild & Commerce Asset Mgmt Us. Beutel Goodman And Limited holds 922,445 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hartline Corporation has 11,706 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 8,274 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cullen Management Limited Liability Co owns 1.08M shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 6,888 shares. Holowesko Ptnrs reported 2.47 million shares. Augustine Asset reported 15,182 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares to 268,330 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18 billion for 10.16 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

