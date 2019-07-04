Orbimed Advisors Holding In Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Was Boosted; Wms Partners Has Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $400,752

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 1,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,807 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 23,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 249,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 715,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.80M, up from 465,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 814,100 shares to 58,000 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 230,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,600 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $624,295 worth of stock was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Fincl Bank reported 1,591 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.56% or 153,339 shares. 23,986 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd. 203,923 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Naples Advsr Limited Liability owns 15,909 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 1.94% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ww Asset stated it has 42,707 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 91,252 shares. Condor Cap Management has invested 1.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Parsec Inc has 19,503 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Llc reported 0.84% stake. Donaldson Lc holds 0.11% or 6,026 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H And invested in 16,425 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Management Limited accumulated 1,329 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Company has 2.58% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.