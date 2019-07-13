Orbimed Advisors Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Boosted by $47.64 Million; Tortoise Investment Management Lowered Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Market Value Declined

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 249,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 715,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.80M, up from 465,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.45. About 967,432 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05 million shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, BID, CJ, MSL – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/24/2019: TLRD,CZR,ERI,DFRG,SHOP,SHOP.TO – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: BYND, TPX, ERI, CZR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts Enters Into Agreement to Divest Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg for $230 Million Cash – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 18,865 shares to 84,669 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 26.65M shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 204,681 shares. Moreover, Clearline Capital Limited Partnership has 2.97% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 652,648 shares. Quantbot LP owns 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32,762 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 149,165 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 205,520 shares. Legal General Public Limited invested in 0% or 590,561 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 0.12% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 224,535 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Icahn Carl C accumulated 3.58% or 99.25 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 901,428 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 60,674 are owned by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 1,479 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.