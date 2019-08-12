Orbimed Advisors Has Trimmed Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Ansys (ANSS) Valuation Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $1.65 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 27.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 718,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 1.88M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.93 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 2.66M shares traded or 93.44% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 09/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 500 FRM EUR 425; 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 09/05/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 65C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 2.2% Position in Puma Biotechnology; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REACH A LEVEL OF AROUND 10% OF CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 2022 AT THE LATEST; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables; 29/03/2018 – Puma SE Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $207.04. About 381,424 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 28,204 shares to 12,836 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 19,800 shares to 325,200 shares, valued at $93.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 386,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).