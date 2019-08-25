Orbimed Advisors Has Trimmed Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Position; Pzena Investment Management Has 2.35 Sentiment

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) stake by 27.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 718,883 shares as Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)’s stock declined 69.24%. The Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 1.88 million shares with $72.93M value, down from 2.60M last quarter. Puma Biotechnology Inc now has $427.48 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 1.13M shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – PUMA – WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF BETWEEN 25% AND 35% OF CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS STARTING WITH DIVIDEND PAYOUT IN 2019 FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Puma says China powered strong first-quarter sales; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 02/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY – NCCN GUIDELINES INCLUDE NERLYNX IN COMBINATION WITH CAPECITABINE/ PACLITAXEL AS TREATMENT OPTIONS WITH BREAST CANCER BRAIN METASTASES; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Puma Biotechnology; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EXPECTS THE CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 40 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 17 decreased and sold their positions in Pzena Investment Management Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 11.18 million shares, down from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pzena Investment Management Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 29 New Position: 11.

More notable recent Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pzena surges after report of takeover talks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces May 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces April 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $544.48 million. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 63,346 shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) has declined 10.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc for 1.78 million shares. National Investment Services Inc Wi owns 88,710 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 706,650 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 158,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Puma Biotechnology has $70 highest and $900 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 180.53% above currents $10.99 stock price. Puma Biotechnology had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PBYI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2400 target in Friday, May 10 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Friday, March 1 report. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2000 target in Friday, May 10 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 6,178 shares. Paloma Partners has invested 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Proshare Ltd Liability Com owns 16,120 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 396,487 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 38,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 243 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 103 shares. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 987,168 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Envestnet Asset accumulated 6,536 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). 1.30 million were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).