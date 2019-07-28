Orbimed Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) by $7.95 Million; Wd (WDFC) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Upped Position by $1.84 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 194.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 10,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,494 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 5,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $181.16. About 78,367 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 331,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 599,914 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HRTX PVTL OMCL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HRTX CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 2 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. â€” HRTX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 140,400 shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $92.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 EPS, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 64,581 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,225 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc Inc holds 10,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oarsman Cap stated it has 0.14% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Morgan Stanley accumulated 38,852 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 19,815 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 150 are held by Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Com. Ameriprise Financial Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 494,842 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com owns 4,251 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 310 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 4,717 shares.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 9, 2019 : WDFC, PSMT, SLP – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why WD-40 (WDFC) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.